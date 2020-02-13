Leftover Salmon

Leftover Salmon’s co-founders — Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt — perform Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Zenbarn, Guptil Road, Waterbury Center. They blend two-step, rock, bluegrass and more. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show; visit zenbarnvt.com.

