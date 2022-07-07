The Craftsbury Chamber Players will present a concert of music for piano and viola by Kenji Bunch and Monica Ohuchi outside in the Plainfield recreation field, 641 Recreation Field Road, on Saturday, July 16, at 4 p.m.
Titled “An Afternoon of Song and Dance” the program will include works by Prokofiev, Schubert, Rebecca Clarke, Kenji Bunch, Cole Porter and more.
Bunch and Ohuchi are renowned soloists, chamber musicians and composers. They both perform with the Portland, Ore.-based new music ensemble, fEARnoMUSIC, and the piano quartet, Thunder Egg Consort. They both hold advanced degrees from the Juilliard School.
This informal, outdoor concert will last about an hour and feature a wide variety of genres and styles.
Admission is by donation (pay what you can; $20 suggested). Bring a blanket, chair, picnic, kids, friends and family. The recreation field has a playground and a brook to wade in.
Upcoming Outdoor Summer Series events include Burlington Taiko Drums, Sunday, July 31; Balagan Brass Band, Sunday, Aug. 14; and Spencer Lewis and the New Old Vermonters, Sunday, Aug. 28
More at plainfieldoperahousevt.org. The concert will inside in the event of inclement weather.
