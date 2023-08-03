Caspian Monday Music, now its 13th year, presents “Schubert and More,” a chamber concert featuring “Death and the Maiden” by Franz Schubert on Monday, Aug. 7, 7-8:30 p.m. at Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro.
Tickets are $23, seniors, $20, and students, $10.
Additional concerts will be held on consecutive Mondays with “Summer Romance: Piano Quintets,” featuring the classical chamber works of Schumann, von Weber, Guastavino and Reger.
Pianist Steven Beck returns with clarinetist Victoria Luperi Franco and Kennedy Center oboist Igor Leschishin to perform a range of romantic music on Aug. 14, and “The Serenity and Virtuosity of Haydn and Mozart” on Aug. 21.
