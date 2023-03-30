The 100 singers who make up the combined Burlington Choral Society and Onion River Chorus will sing a program of music from — and inspired by — Ukraine in two upcoming concerts.
Traditional, sacred and new music will capture the rich heritage of choral music from war-torn Ukraine on Saturday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, and Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m. at Montpelier High School’s Smilie Auditorium.
The program is titled “Deep in Song.”
“Choral music from Ukraine is incredibly rich and would create a great program even if we didn’t recognize what that country is going through,” Richard Riley, who directs the combined choruses, said. “We are truly, truly honored to sing the world premiere of ‘At Times I Wonder,’ by Burlington composer Michael Schachter.”
The words Schachter has set to music were spoken by a Ukrainian soldier as he stood outside in the rain on March 1, 2022, eight days after the war began.
Also on the program will be “The Ukrainian Prayer,” written in March 2022 by the English composer John Rutter.
Tickets are $25 for adults, free for ages 18 and under and are available at bit.ly/42Apit4 or at the door. Donations will also be accepted to support the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.