Brazilian pianist Victor Cayres will be the guest artist for Noon Music in May, Wednesday, May 18, in the Stowe Community Church.
The program will explore standard piano works by European composers such as Chopin, Debussy, Liszt and Granados, as well as known and unknown works by Brazilian composers such as Villa Lobos, Leopoldo Miguéz, Claudio Santoro and Camargo Guarnieri.
Hailed as having the spirit of a leader, Cayres has earned praise for concerts with the Sine Nomine string quartet and as soloist with such orchestras as Boston Pops and Brno Philharmonic in the Czech Republic.
He has been a guest artist at Interlochen Center for the Arts, Boston University Tanglewood Institute, Illinois Wesleyan University, Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory and State University for Arts and Culture. He has released recordings for several record labels, featuring works by American contemporary composers David Owens, Joseph Summer and John H. Wallace.
Cayres frequently performs in Brazil, Europe and in prestigious venues in the U.S., such as Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, Chicago’s Preston Bradley Hall and Boston’s Symphony Hall.
Cayres has appeared as a soloist with Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Boston University Symphony Orchestra, Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira, Orquestra Sinfônica and Orquestra de Câmera at University of São Paulo, collaborating with such conductors as Ronaldo Bologna, Gil Jardim, Roberto Tibiriçá and Jan Zbavitel.
Under the direction of Theophanis Kapsopoulos, he has toured Czech Republic and Switzerland with the Orchestre des Jeunes de Fribourg.
Additionally, he has garnered several prizes in national and international piano competitions, including the 8th Iowa Piano Competition, Boston University Concerto Competition, Richmond Piano Competition, Magdalena Tagliaferro Competition, among many others.
He currently serves on the piano faculty at New England Conservatory Preparatory School, Boston University School of Music, Eastern Illinois University, as well as co-director for Boston University Tanglewood Institute Young Artists Piano Program.
Noon Music in May is presented by Stowe Performing Arts and supported by the family of Irene Bareau, Stowe Community Church and Green Mountain Inn.
