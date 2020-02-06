VSO Cellist Layla Morris

Layla Morris

Cellist Layla Morris, 2019 winner of the Borowicz Memorial Scholarship, will perform with the Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michael’s College in Colchester and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Barre Opera House Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 students at the door or at vermontphilharmonic.com. Morris will perform the first movement of Robert Schumann’s romantic Concerto for Cello, opus 129. She is a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School.

