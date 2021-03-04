Beg, Steal or Borrow is up next in the Spruce Peak Performing Arts winter concert series, Saturday, March 20, 7 p.m.
Beg, Steal or Borrow was formed in early 2013 with a mission to resurrect the music of the iconic bluegrass band Old and in the Way and have since grown into a solid repertoire of original material.
Winning three prestigious bluegrass band competitions in Maine, Connecticut and New York, they have been dubbed a Triple Crown Bluegrass Band by Bluegrass Today. The group is heading out in the 2021 concert season on the heels of its full-length album of original music titled “Old Mountain Time.”
In the event that state guidance shifts to restrict in-person attendance, existing in-person tickets will be changed to livestream. In-person ticketholders will have the option of a credit, refund or making a donation with the remainder.
Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance or $15 for a livestream ticket.
More at sprucepeakarts.org.
