Afro-Venezuelan superstar Betsayda Machado brings her music and dance fireworks to the Flynn Space, 153 Main St., Burlington, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $21 for students at flynntix.org. Machado, from a small village on Venezuela’s Caribbean coast, and her band Parranda El Clavo put on a show filled with vocals, percussion and dancing that will decimate the midwinter blues.
