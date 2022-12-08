On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro will host a holiday concert to benefit dozens of displaced Ukrainians living in the Northeast Kingdom.
Proceeds from the concert go to their most immediate need: a wheelchair accessible van.
A girls’ youth choir from Kyiv, Ukraine will sing in the concert with the boys’ choir from the Children’s Palace in Kyiv via YouTube.
Prior to the concert, a traditional Ukrainian dinner, including blini, borscht, kapusta salad and dessert will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Highland Center, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro.
Photographs of Ukraine by Elliot Burg will be displayed in the gallery.
To purchase tickets for the concert or the dinner visit highlandartsvt.org.
