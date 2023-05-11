Multi-instrumentalist and singer Patrick Ross will make his first appearance on Stowe Performing Arts’ Noon Music in May series in Stowe Community Church on Wednesday, May 17.
A fiddler since age 5, Ross knows what it means to be a music-loving kid. As one of Vermont’s busiest acoustic roots musicians, he has brought traditional music to audiences of all ages, always giving it a fresh, captivating feel.
A composer, singer, producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist, Ross is the very model of the modern traditional musician. He grew up near the Canadian border, and his grandparents came from Quebec with a solid fiddling tradition.
At 12, he caught the attention of a Smithsonian Folkways Records team documenting regional folk music, who recorded him on the front porch of his family’s home. He won the Vermont-State Fiddle Championship at age 14 and has been performing professionally since 19 when he joined Smokin’ Grass, a Vermont bluegrass band that blended folk and roots rock elements.
In his mid-30s, Ross has toured various music ensembles, worked in Nashville with a Celtic band, performed at the Grand Ole Opry and the Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, D.C., and shared stages with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Paul McCartney. He has established himself as one of Vermont’s top session musicians.
He tours the state regularly, has started an annual music festival, and opened his recording label, Rock Farmer Records, dedicated to “roots” music. Always busy, Ross performs with The Fellers with Rusty DeWees and guitarist Doug Perkins, the bluegrass band Mountain Money, and bands Hot Flannel and Atlas Key. His solo concerts include a worldwide range of fiddle styles and songs he has written for guitar, banjo, mandolin and cello.
DeWees, Ross’s performance partner, said, “Equal to or perhaps beyond Patrick Ross’ virtuosic command of the fiddle is the easy and entertaining style in which he commands a performance. I’m blessed to have shared his stage.”
Noon Music in May is made possible by the family of Irene Bareau. The concerts are free but donations are appreciated.
