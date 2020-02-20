Bill Frisell

Acclaimed guitarist Bill Frisell plays Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8:30 p.m. at ArtsRiot, 400 Pine St., Burlington. Tickets are $55 at artsriot.com. Frisell is also a composer and arranger, and has been one of the leading guitarists in jazz since the late 1980s. Frisell’s eclectic output as a bandleader has emphasized folk, country music, and Americana.

