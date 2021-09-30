It’s not just the leaves that are changing this time of year. Peep at just a few seasonally adjusted menus in Stowe this fall.
Lodge at Spruce Peak
Sean Blomgren, executive chef at The Lodge at Spruce Peak, uses his seasonal menus, like many chefs who pride themselves on sourcing fresh and local ingredients, to make the most of what’s available. Right now, that means putting some seasonal twists on favorite entrées.
The pan-seared airline chicken, for example, is currently being served with a puree of honeynut squash. This unique breed, born from a collaboration with Chef Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Farm fame and Cornell University plant breeder Michael Mazourek, looks just like its forebear, the butternut, in miniature, but it’s more than that. It has a sweetness to it that offsets the savory chicken.
The menu also features other seasonal tastes like charred Napa cabbage with tahini and Jasper Hill Slopeside Cheddar, which can also be ordered standalone with crackers. Pork chop brined in apple cider pairs well with the maple cider manhattan.
Idletyme Brewing Company
Whether in its spacious indoor dining area or outside in the courtyard where, as milder days allow, falling leaves make for a very “Autumn in New England” mood, the seasonal brews and cocktails available right now at Idletyme Brewing Company make perfect peeping companions.
On tap, the October Fest Maerzen is mellow and malty, of a manageable strength and equipped only with a slight bitterness that enhances its charm without diminishing its drinkability.
Cider can be had mulled with rum or bourbon in a perfect pick-your-poison situation. But the real star is a fresh cider spritzer: cider and prosecco with a slice of orange and rim lined with cinnamon sugar.
The perfect brunch cocktail before taking in the foliage.
The ‘church’ supper
While a few hearty souls held takeout-only chicken, ham and other traditional fall suppers last year during the height of the COVID lockdown, most were canceled, disappointing many an aficionado of the genre. Some Vermonters plan all their fall weekends around chicken pie and ham dinners and hunter breakfasts.
Here are a few we found upcoming in the next few weeks:
Albany Chicken Pie Dinner
- Sunday, Oct. 3, two seatings at noon and 1 p.m.
- Albany Methodist Church, Route 14
- Homemade chicken pie, mashed potato, winter squash, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, assorted pies and beverage. $12 for adults and $6 for children. Take-out, gluten-free option, and indoor and outdoor seating all available.
- Takeout reservations: 802-754-2790.
Williston Federated Church Chicken Pie Supper
- Oct. 16, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- 44 North Williston Road
- Chicken pie and biscuit, squash, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, and apple or pumpkin pie. Adults $13, children $6.
- Takeout reservations: 862-7400; steeple.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church Chicken Pie Dinner
- Saturday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- 137 Main St., Montpelier
- Traditional chicken pie with all the fixings. $12.
- Takeout reservations: tumcreservationa@gmail.com, 613-3073.
Elmore Fire Department Harvest Supper
- Saturday, Oct. 2, drive-through takeout, 5-8 p.m.
- Elmore village
- Ham, squash, baked beans, beets, baked potato, peas, bread and dessert. $13. Supports fire department.
Bakersfield Chicken & Biscuit Dinner
- Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. until all served
- Bakersfield village, 80 East Bakersfield Road
- $10 per person, takeout only. Benefits the Bakersfield Historical Society building.
United Community Church of Morrisville Chicken Pie Supper
- Saturday, Oct. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- 85 Upper Main St.
- Each hearty, home-made meal will include chicken and biscuits, a seasonable vegetable, coleslaw, apple crisp and more. Tickets $12 for adults, $5 / 12 and under.
- Reserve a takeout meal at 888-2225.
- More at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
