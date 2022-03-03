Stowe Cider may soon offer a light food menu to go along with its wide array of ciders if the town’s development review board doesn’t take issue with a plan that also includes outdoor dining and live music.
After what was supposed to be a simple permit to allow musical performance in its garden space was approved, and then suspended, last year amid complaints from neighbors concerned about noise, the garden area went completely unused until the waning moments of patio season.
This year, the cidery is trying to get its ducks in a row well before the summer officially kicks off and to avoid more headaches.
The board will consider four requests from Stowe Cider March 15: to construct a commercial kitchen with a 50-seat restaurant space; to allow food trucks; to establish the garden area as an outdoor assembly space; and to host live music there.
The cidery outlined plans to serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. with any outdoor service ending at 10 p.m. The 50 seats will be balanced between indoor and outdoor spaces when the patio is open.
As of now, Stowe Cider is mum on what exactly it’ll be serving up, only indicating that it could be considered light fare.
Many places that serve alcohol are required by law to serve food as well, but because Stowe Cider is classified as a manufacturer of alcohol, they are not required to do so.
“We believe it’s important for folks to eat while they’re consuming. We want folks to be able to have a full experience here,” Mark Ray, one of Stowe Cider’s owners, said. “If you’re going to come, you’re going to come for entertainment, you’re going to grab a drink, you’re going to eat. We’re encouraging people to be here at hours on end, because we’re offering different events and it’s only responsible for us to try to incorporate food.”
The food truck pairs with the kitchen and restaurant permit in that it will allow the business to supplement its fledgling kitchen as it gets off the ground. It’s also a way of hedging bets. If, for example, the review board declines to approve the restaurant, the cidery can return to the food truck model that it has relied on in the past.
Last year, when the Stowe Development Review Board suspended an earlier zoning change that allowed outdoor live music, Stowe Cider was unable to use its garden patio at all. By classifying the garden as an outdoor assembly space separately from live amplified music, Stowe Cider hopes it can ensure the garden can be used even if a live music permit is denied or too severely restricted.
When the review board finally approved live music last fall, it came with strict conditions. This new request from Stowe Cider looks to accommodate neighbor concerns about noise while eschewing some of the more onerous requirements, like driving around nearby neighborhoods to ascertain decibel levels generated by the music during every concert.
Stowe Cider wants live music in the garden space until 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. A sound system will be maintained by a qualified technician with speakers that are raised and pointed downward to reduce sound.
They also pledge not to hold live music that produces noise louder than 85 decibels beyond the property line, or noise equivalent to road traffic.
Stowe Cider has also begun doing early outreach to neighbors, those nearby and those with an established history of noise complaints regarding their operations, to accommodate them as best as possible.
The cidery plans to keep a list of complaints received and check in with the town each month. Neighbors will be able to lodge complaints by phone or on its website.
“We don’t want to go through what we did last year, where we were approved for a permit that was then reconsidered and cost us a great deal of money and headache,” Ray said. “Our goal and objective here is to get out in front of this early this year so we can speak with the community members and come to an understanding so that, when the ink hits the paper at the end of the meeting, we’re not worried that in 15 or 30 days that we’re going to get a letter in the mail that says, ‘We actually don’t approve.’”
