Sample hearty appetizers and decadent desserts while bidding on art from local artists and some of the best domestic and international wines from around the world at the Stowe Art, Wine and Food fundraiser Thursday, June 2, at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road.
Proceeds benefit women’s health initiatives at Copley Hospital in Morristown, specifically stereotactic and MRI breast equipment.
“The event will be held in a tent making it much safer for guests,” Trish Rick, vice president of development and marketing, said.
In addition to live and silent auctions, Susanna’s Catering will cater the event, and Rick said there will be both a wine tasting and a wine pull where guests pay $25 for a cork and can pull a bottle of wine valued at $25 or more.
Rick notes that the live auction ranges from artwork from local talents and collectible wines to an evening dinner in the wine cellar at Riki and Ed French’s house in Hyde Park.
“We are very fortunate to have donors who have been very generous with their donation of auction items,” Rick said.
Having stereotactic breast biopsy equipment and state-of-the-art mammography equipment will enable patients to receive a precise diagnosis close to home, said Rick.
For information or tickets visit copleyvt.org or contact Jill Baker at 802-888-8302.
