Dine Stowe continues through Oct. 31, and 16 restaurants in Stowe will offer specialty menus for dine-in, take-out and curbside.
“While this year looks different in many ways, Dine Stowe is a great opportunity for both residents and visitors to enjoy an excellent meal while supporting local restaurants in the way they’re most comfortable,” said Mark Frier, owner, The Bench and Tres Amigos.
Other Stowe restaurants that will be dishing up specials for the fourth annual Dine Stowe include: Charlie B’s Pub & Restaurant, Cork Wine Bar & Market of Stowe, Doc Ponds, Harrison’s Restaurant & Bar, Idletyme Brewing Co., Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge, Round Hearth Café, Skinny Pancake, Solstice, Stowe Bee Bakery & Café, Stowe Bowl, Sunset Grille & Tap Room, Trapp Family and the von Trapp Brewing & Bierhall.
For a full list of participating restaurants and their specials, visit gostowe.com/dine-stowe-2020.
Reservations are currently required when dining in Vermont restaurants.
