Meals On Wheels will host a special holiday lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Hub on Munson Avenue.
The meal includes baked ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, stuffing, gingerbread, fresh oranges and beverages. Wear your holiday sweater or bring a friend who has never been to the Hub and get a chance to win a $50 Hannaford gift card.
RSVP by calling 802-888-5011. Suggested donation is $5 for age 60 and up, $7 for those under 60. Takeout is available for businesses.
