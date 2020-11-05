Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County is selling 9-inch turkey pot pies or 9-inch meat pies for Thanksgiving.
Order deadline is Nov. 14. Call 888-5011 or email meals@mowlc.org to place pie orders.
All pies will be frozen and come with heating instructions. Pies can be picked up at 21 Munson Avenue, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Each pie is $25 via cash, check or money order. All proceeds go directly to Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County.
