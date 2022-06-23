Lamoille South Unified Union will participate in the summer food service program.
Meals will be provided to all the summer camps at Peoples Academy. All eligible children will be provided meals free of charge. Meals will be provided at following sites:
• Peoples Academy, through Aug. 12: breakfast and lunch, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Morristown Elementary, July 5 to Aug. 12: breakfast and lunch, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• East Meadow, through July 19: breakfast and lunch, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.
To determine automatic eligibility requirements, contact Jeff Brynn at jeff.brynn@lsuu.org.
