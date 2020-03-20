Restaurants 

Under state orders, all restaurants and bars closed for dine-in until at least April 6. Takeout and delivery are available:

  • The Stowe Mountain Road Shuttle will be reduced to hourly service between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., seven days per week and will end service for the year on March 31.
  • GMT will be offering fare-free service on all routes, system-wide, effective immediately through at least April 1.

Events

  • Helen Day Art Center Gala: Event postponed
  • Hyde Cup Award Party: Event canceled
  • Maple Open House Weekend: Events canceled
  • Maple Sugar Festival at Boyden Valley: Canceled
  • Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: All performances and shows are canceled through early May
  • Sugar Slalom: Canceled
  • Stowe Cider: Friday Night Music Series and Cider Saturdays canceled until further notice
  • Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum Red Bench Speaker’s Series: Event postponed
  • Wine Tastings at Trapp Family Lodge: Canceled until further notice

This list was last updated Friday, March 20, at 3 p.m.

