Restaurants
Under state orders, all restaurants and bars closed for dine-in until at least April 6. Takeout and delivery are available:
- Bistro at Ten Acres: Curbside and delivery Friday – Sunday
- The Butchery: Shop is open. Curbside pickup and delivery.
- Butler’s Pantry: Opening for takeout March 21 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Cafe on Main: Takeout
- Charlie B’s Pub & Restaurant: Takeout from 12 – 8 p.m.
- Cold Hollow Cider Mill Luncheonette: Takeout
- Green Goddess Cafe: Takeout and delivery available
- Idletyme Brewing Co: Curbside and takeout
- Michael’s on the Hill: Curbside pickup and delivery
- Piecasso: Curbside pickup and delivery
- Ranch Camp: Takeout
- Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe: Online/phone ordering for pickup
- Sushi Yoshi: Open 6 days a week (closed Wednesdays). Takeout 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Delivery 2 – 9 p.m.
- von Trapp Brewing Bierhall Restaurant: Curbside pickup and takeout 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Trapp Family Lodge Dining Room & Lounge: Breakfast curbside pickup and takeout 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Trattoria La Festa: Take out Tuesday Saturday 4-7 p.m. (802.253.8480)
- The Pizza Joint: Takeout
- The Whip Bar & Grill: Takeout and curbside pickup
- The Bagel: Closed through March 22
- Cork Wine Bar & Market: Closed
- Doc Ponds: Closed
- Harrison’s Restaurant: Closed
- Harvest Market: Closed
- Jeff’s at Stowe: Closed
- Plate: Closed
- PK Coffee: Closed
- Stowe Bowl: Closed
- Sunset Grille & Tap Room: Closed
- Trapp Family Lodge Kaffeehaus: Closed
- Tres Amigos: Closed
- The Bench: Closed
- Delivery services also available through: Stowe To Go
Activities
- 4 Points Brewery Tours: Suspended operations
- Ben & Jerry’s: Waterbury factory tours and scoop shop are closed until further notice
- Helen Day Art Center: Closed until further notice
- Spa at Stoweflake: Closed until April 1
- Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: All performances and shows are cancelled through early May
- Stowe Bowl: Closed until further notice
- Stowe Mountain Resort: Resort and operations will be closed through the end of the season
- Stowe Village Massage: Closed until further notice
- The Swimming Hole: Closed until April 1
- Trapp Family Lodge Outdoor Center: Trails open
- Umiak Outdoor Outfitters: Suspended all groups tours, store is open
- Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum: Closing March 16 – Memorial Day Weekend
Lodging
- Brass Lantern Inn: Closing March 16 – April 9
- Field Guide Lodge: Operations suspended until April 5
- Green Mountain Inn: Closed until May 1
- The Little River Inn: Closed until further notice
- The Lodge at Spruce Peak/Spruce Peak Village/The Club at Spruce Peak: Closing March 18 – May 1
- Mountainside Resort at Stowe: Closing March 22 – April 10
- Riverside Inn: Closed until further notice
- Stowe Meadows: Closing March 17 – May 31
- Stowe Vacation Rentals: Closing March 18 – May 1
- Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa: Spa closing March 17 – April 1
- Trapp Family Lodge: Fitness Center, Group Classes, and Massage Studio closed until further notice
Retail
- Boyden Valley Winery: Open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pick-ups, curbside service pick-ups and shipping orders
- BunyaBunya: Closed until further notice
- Cold Hollow Cider Mill: Retail open, no longer offering samples
- Commodities Natural Market: Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cork Wine Bar: Retail hours are 12 -5 p.m., closed on Tuesdays
- Country Store on Main: Closed until further notice
- DeNoia’s Dry Cleaners: Open Monday- Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Evergreen Gardens: Curbside and delivery
- Ferro Estate & Custom Jewelers: Open
- Green Envy: Closed until further notice, online shopping available
- Harvest Market: Closed until further notice
- In Company Clothing: Closed until further notice
- Laughing Moon Chocolates: Retail shop closed until further notice. Offering delivery services and phone ordering
- Little River Hot Glass: Gallery open by appointment until further notice
- Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm: Canceled visitors’ boiling hours to the public. Grocery store open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Once Upon a Time Toys: Closing 3/19 until further notice. Open by appointment (802.253.8319)
- Pink Colony: Closed until further notice
- Remarkable Things at Stowe Craft/Remarkable Home at Stowe Craft: Open. Limiting up to 5 guests in the stores at a time.
- Shaw’s General Store: Closed until further notice
- Stowe Cider: Offering to-go and $5 cans for consumption in the Sculpture Garden
- Stowe Kitchen Bath & Linens: Open by appointment (802.760.9564) Shipping and delivery.
- Stowe Mercantile and The Boutique: Closed
- Stowe Public House: Retail open
- Tangerine & Olive: Closed until further notice. Online shopping available
- The Yoga Barn: Closed, offering online classes
- Von Bargen’s: Closed until further notice
- Well Heeled: Closed, offering online shopping
Transportation
- The Stowe Mountain Road Shuttle will be reduced to hourly service between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., seven days per week and will end service for the year on March 31.
- GMT will be offering fare-free service on all routes, system-wide, effective immediately through at least April 1.
Events
- Helen Day Art Center Gala: Event postponed
- Hyde Cup Award Party: Event canceled
- Maple Open House Weekend: Events canceled
- Maple Sugar Festival at Boyden Valley: Canceled
- Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: All performances and shows are canceled through early May
- Sugar Slalom: Canceled
- Stowe Cider: Friday Night Music Series and Cider Saturdays canceled until further notice
- Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum Red Bench Speaker’s Series: Event postponed
- Wine Tastings at Trapp Family Lodge: Canceled until further notice
This list was last updated Friday, March 20, at 3 p.m.