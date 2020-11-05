Lamoille Community Food Share will operate a drive-thru pantry, offering a turkey breast and a bag of fixings to any family that comes, Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 23-25, 9-11:30 a.m., 197 Harrel St., Morrisville.
There is no sign up. The food share is asking that each household come only once, but all are welcome to pick up for their friends and neighbors.
Regular offerings will not be available on those days. The regular drive-thru returns Friday, Nov. 27.
Wear a mask when picking up.
