Elmore Fire Department holds its annual chicken barbecue and the auxiliary hosts a tag sale Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmore Town Hall.
Enjoy half a barbecue chicken, potato salad, beans, roll, ice cream and drink for $14 per person.
The Fire Department Auxiliary tag sale includes many household and utility items priced reasonably. Proceeds go toward the scholarship program.
