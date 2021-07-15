The Craftsbury Farmers’ Market will hold its 5th Vermont Blueberry Festival Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The festival is free and features family-friendly entertainment by Gordon’s Granite Calliope, perhaps the only performing “rock” on the planet, caricatures, face-painting, a blueberry pie-baking contest and special blueberry-themed products developed especially for the festival.
More at craftsburyfarmersmarket.com.
