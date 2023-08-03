St. Michael’s Church, 270 The Bend Road, Greensboro Bend, hosts a chicken pie supper on Thursday, Aug. 10, with seatings at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. The menu includes chicken pie, goulash, casseroles, cole slaw, veggies, rolls, homemade pie and coffee and tea.
Cost is $15/adult, $10/under 12.
The supper is sponsored by Catholic Daughters Court St. Veronica #1273 and co-sponsored by Catholic Financial Life Chapter St. Jean. Catholic Financial Life will match a portion of the net proceeds to benefit Mary Queen of All Saints Parish.
Pickup pre-purchased take outs between 4-5 p.m. Call 802-793-4764.
