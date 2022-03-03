Father Sahaya Paul Sebastian, parochial vicar at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe, with assistance from volunteers and parishioners and Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville, will host an authentic Indian takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 16.
Price is only $15. Reserve yours by March 10 at bscvt.com/donate. Pick up at either church, 4-5 p.m., March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.