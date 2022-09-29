Enjoy some chicken curry to help a good cause.
Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe and Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville are holding a chicken curry takeout Wednesday, Oct. 5, as a fundraiser for St. Paul’s High School in India, which Fr. Sahaya Paul attended before seminary.
With over 300 girls, the school does not have sufficient restroom facilities. There are no privacy doors and only 14 toilets. The goal is $6,000.
Pickup is between 4-5 p.m. at either parish. Dinner is $15 and includes chicken curry, rice, potatoes and paratha. Meals are dairy and gluten free. Order by Oct. 2 at 802-253-7536, blessedsacrament@vermontcatholic.org, or online at bscvt.com/donate.
In Morrisville, call 802-888-3318 or mhnj@vermontcatholic.org.
