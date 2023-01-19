Knights of Columbus Council #5041 holds a silent auction Santa Maria steak dinner on Friday, Feb. 3, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Crosby Center behind the Most Holy Name of Jesus Church, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
The meal also includes baked potato, mixed vegetables, roll and dessert.
Contact Mike Noonan with questions at 802-318-1761.
