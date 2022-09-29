Ben & Jerry’s annual pumpkin giveaway will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Waterbury factory in the lower guest parking lot, Route 100.
The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and ends when the pumpkins are gone. Please bring non-perishable food items or a monetary donation to benefit the Waterbury Food Shelf.
