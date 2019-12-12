Jennie Iverson, author of a new travel cookbook with brunch recipes from more than 140 ski-resort towns — including Stowe — will sign copies of “Ski Town Brunch” on Sunday, Dec. 15, between 2 and 5 p.m. at Stowe Kitchen Bath & Linens on Mountain Road. The store will also host a cooking class, using recipes from the book, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With every signed book, Topnotch is providing a day pass to its spa, and raffles will be held for stays at Topnotch. Iverson, who lives in Vail, is chief curator of Ski Town Life.