Jennie Iverson
Photo by Jackie Cooper

Jennie Iverson, author of a new travel cookbook with brunch recipes from more than 140 ski-resort towns — including Stowe — will sign copies of “Ski Town Brunch” on Sunday, Dec. 15, between 2 and 5 p.m. at Stowe Kitchen Bath & Linens on Mountain Road. The store will also host a cooking class, using recipes from the book, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With every signed book, Topnotch is providing a day pass to its spa, and raffles will be held for stays at Topnotch. Iverson, who lives in Vail, is chief curator of Ski Town Life.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.