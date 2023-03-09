What do banana peels, chicken bones and moldy cheese have in common? They can all be turned into high-quality compost through our Lamoille soil composting program. Be they inevitable scraps or wasted food, they’re a culmination of the energy and resources that went into growing, processing and transporting them.
In a very real way, composting is recycling. Just as we divert metals and glass from the landfill to use again and again, we can turn our food scraps into something reusable. Conserving resources is just one of several reasons why food scraps are banned from the landfill. So, if you separate your scraps from your trash — whether you bring them to us, compost at home, or have them picked up by a hauler — thank you. You are making a difference.
To maintain the integrity of our compost we insist on only food scraps: no plastic or so-called compostable bags allowed. Unfortunately, many products labeled as compostable do not actually break down in the composting process. If the thought of cleaning out a dirty bucket is what’s been holding you back from separating your food scraps and bringing them to us, you can always line your bucket with a brown paper bag to make it easier to empty and clean out. We do accept brown paper bag liners with our food scraps.
We process the food scraps that you deliver to our five drop-off locations into nutrient-dense compost, which makes an excellent amendment in gardens and landscaping. Despite some frigid temperatures this winter, our compost piles are cooking away, and we already have fresh piles of black gold ready to go.
If you’re already starting tomato seeds or transplanting house plants, bring your own bucket to our Johnson, Morrisville or Stowe stations and scoop up five gallons for $3. When spring arrives and you’re ready for larger quantities for raised beds or planting trees, you can bring your pick-up to Lamoille Soil in Johnson for a cubic yard or more. Calling ahead is always advised to ensure we have just what you need.
When brought to our drop-off locations, food scraps cost less than your trash, don’t contribute to methane production in the landfill and the valuable resources they contain are used to improve soil quality and grow more delicious food.
Learn more at lrswmd.org or give us a call 802-888-7317.
Susan Alexander is the district manager of the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District.
