Waterbury Center filmmaker George Woodard is bringing back his award-winning film, “The Summer of Walter Hacks.”
The film follows 11-year-old Walter in the summer of 1952 as he travels around on his bicycle (his horse) helping fix farmers’ equipment, his adventures parallel the western movies he loves. The getaway, the showdown, the shootout, the runaway stagecoach (a farm tractor) and saving the beautiful girl from impending doom and riding off into the sunset.
Three showings will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, Waterbury Brookside Primary School, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 19, Vergennes Opera House, 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 25, Morrisville River Arts, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the door. There will also be a preview of Woodard’s new film, “The Farm Boy,” a World War II era story that follows a young man from the farm to Europe and the Battle of the Bulge.
