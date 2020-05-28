“My Polish Honeymoon”

“My Polish Honeymoon” is the second of three films in the fifth Stowe Jewish Film Festival.

 Courtesy photo

“My Polish Honeymoon” is the second of three films in the fifth Stowe Jewish Film Festival, being presented online through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.

The film will be shown Sunday, May 31, through Tuesday, June 2, exploring the highly emotional subject of Jewish tourism in Poland via a romantic comedy, seen through the eyes of a young couple seeking a connection to their ancestral home.

Virtual attendance is free and each film is available to view from home over a three-day period, starting on the dates noted on the registration page for the individual films.

For details and a registration code for free viewing: sprucepeakarts.org/stowe-jewish-film-festival.

The third film, June 7-9, is ”The Samuel Project.”

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.