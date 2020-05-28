“My Polish Honeymoon” is the second of three films in the fifth Stowe Jewish Film Festival, being presented online through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
The film will be shown Sunday, May 31, through Tuesday, June 2, exploring the highly emotional subject of Jewish tourism in Poland via a romantic comedy, seen through the eyes of a young couple seeking a connection to their ancestral home.
Virtual attendance is free and each film is available to view from home over a three-day period, starting on the dates noted on the registration page for the individual films.
For details and a registration code for free viewing: sprucepeakarts.org/stowe-jewish-film-festival.
The third film, June 7-9, is ”The Samuel Project.”