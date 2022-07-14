The theme of this year’s Stowe Jewish Film Festival is “The Jewish Experience,” and three more films are on tap that explore culture, language, countries, traditions and colors.
Upcoming films include:
• July 21: “UnRaveling,” at Big Picture Theater, Waitsfield, 7 p.m. “Did Pancho Villa really try to kill my grandfather?” While attempting to unravel a family mystery, the filmmaker reveals a dynamic story of borderland relations between a Texas Jewish merchant family and its Mexican neighbors at the beginning of the 20th century.
• July 27: “The Missing Tale,” at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. A sensitive and intimate portrait of the few remaining members of the ancient Jewish community of Cochin, India.
• July 31: “The Mamboniks,” at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 7 p.m. This film tells the story of the irresistible appeal of music and dance. Crossing geographic and cultural boundaries, the mambo became a sensational trend in the 1950s among Jews in New York, Miami and the Catskills. Free dessert buffet and a dance party with a DJ and mambo and salsa dance instructor follows.
The film festival, a program of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, works with the intention of bringing community together, both internal and external.
The festival is an opportunity to reach out to others in the central Vermont region to engage in community building and dialogue through cultural entertainment.
Tickets for in-person screenings are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. To buy tickets, read more about the films or sign up for virtual screenings, go to sprucepeakarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.