The Stowe Jewish Film Festival is back this year — virtually.
A free program of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, this year’s theme is “A Virtual Tour of Modern Day Israel,” with three films, three weeks, three eye-opening ways to learn about Israel in the 21st century.
Each film is available to view from home over a three-day period starting on the dates noted. Here’s the lineup:
• May 9-11: “Mekonen, The Journey of an African Jew,” relates the backstory and personal journey of Mekonen Abebe, a young Ethiopian-Israeli Jew, once a young shepherd in Africa and now a commander in the Israeli Defense Forces.
• May 16-18: “Sustainable Nations” follows three innovators who are bringing valuable lessons learned from Israel's water shortage to the rest of the world.
• May 19: A conversation with director, Micah Smith, of “Sustainable Nations.” His films have been screened in over 40 festivals on five continents, and his shorts and web-series at over 70 festivals. The free converstation begins at 5 p.m.
• May 23-25: “Hummus: The Movie” unites, it divides and it’s delicious. Who makes the best hummus and where did it come from?
These films are free, but donations are welcome.
More information at sprucepeakarts.org.
