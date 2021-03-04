The Stowe-based John M. Bissell Foundation is now accepting 2021 grant proposals.
The Bissell Foundation promotes the production, distribution and exhibition of films in Vermont. It supports the local film community, local film festivals, and generally educates Vermonters about the value of film in our lives and culture.
The Bissell Foundation supports film education programs and the establishment of tools to assist in financing, production, distribution and marketing of the Vermont independent film; supports Vermont Public Television’s airing of Vermont films, supporting the arts and its access to Vermonters, and providing a place for Vermont filmmakers to show their work; promotes Vermont film festivals; and educates communities on hosting film production in their communities.
Submit proposals by March 15 to:
Katie Reen, executive director
John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc.
c/o Stackpole & French Law Offices
P.O. Box 819, Stowe, VT 05672
