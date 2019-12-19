Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is showing two snow-sports movies in conjunction with a handful of local businesses. Warren’s Miller’s “Timeless” will be shown Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., and Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” will be shown Friday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m., both at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center at Stowe Mountain Resort. Six local partners — Sunrise Mountain Guides, Snowmobile Vermont, Lamoille County Therapeutics, Green Mountain Academy and Purely Patrick — that represent snowsport training and touring, adaptive skiing and Vermont-made ingenuity will be at the screenings. People can mingle with professional coaches, mountain guides, local experts and some remarkable people, and try unique products made by local Vermonters. Tickets for each night are $17, $10 for children 12 and under, at sprucepeakarts.org.

