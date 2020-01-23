Rusty DeWees appears in “Made in Vermont”
Rusty DeWees is one of the characters in the independent comedy film “Made in Vermont,” being shown at the Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center for two showings on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 4:30 and 7 p.m.

The independent feature-length comedy about good intentions, unintended consequences and a parrot follows a group of down-on-their-luck creative types as they concoct a scheme to win the coveted Golden Gizzard award. The film was shot on location in Vermont using talent from all over the state, including DeWees, Tim Kavanagh, Eva McKend, Scott Fleishman, Burr Morse and many more.

Tickets by donation, available at the door. Visit madeinvermontmovie.com.

