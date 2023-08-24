Empowerment self-defense instructor Toby Israel has a strong penchant for uplifting others through teaching.
Vermont residents can now experience her expertise and dedication to the unique combination of physical combat and holistic principles at the debut of Israel’s documentary “Mujeres Fuertes” Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe Center.
Israel’s introduction to self-defense happened in 2018 while studying abroad in Costa Rica for her master’s degree at Middlebury College. During this time, she became familiar with empowerment self-defense, a martial arts approach that covers combat techniques, verbal confrontation, awareness skills and mindfulness practices.
“I just felt like this really important knowledge had been given to me, and I felt like I had this real responsibility to share it with everyone,” Israel said.
Israel seamlessly transitioned from learning empowerment self-defense to teaching it. Before her time in Costa Rica, she conducted global yoga retreats, spanning locations like Vermont, Finland and Africa. While initially holding a few self-defense workshops in Costa Rica, she saw the demand multiply, leading her to establish a brand focused on empowering women.
“Before I started teaching ESD, I was writing a lot about solo female travel and so I was really interested in empowering women from that side, through writing about my experiences as a solo female traveler and encouraging people to face their fears and do whatever they felt called to do and not be limited by what society tells us we can do,” Israel said.
Established in 2018 in Costa Rica, Israel’s empowerment initiative, Mujeres Fuertes, which translates to “strong women,” began by providing retreats and workshops to locals. These sessions focused on various topics, from physical self-defense techniques to effective communication strategies, including establishing boundaries, situation de-escalation and asking for help.
“There’s also all this theory and sort of cultural and social component which we focus on, like how does violence show up in our lives, especially for women, but also for everyone? Who are the aggressors? Most of the time, they’re actually not strangers, they’re usually people we know,” Israel said.
In the U.S., one in three women has experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Similarly, in Costa Rica, eight out of 10 victims of domestic violence are female.
Even as the pandemic of 2020 disrupted countless aspects of daily life, it failed to diminish the demand for Israel’s workshops. This sustained interest prompted her to explore avenues for sharing the empowering lessons of Mujeres Fuertes with an even broader audience.
Israel’s documentary “Mujeres Fuertes,” directed by Karina Elizondo, serves as a visual portrayal of self-defense, personal empowerment and freedom. It showcases the project’s goal of violence prevention education through workshop clips, participant stories and the way empowerment self-defense nurtures resilience and courage.
During two weeks in April 2021, Elizondo documented Mujeres Fuertes’ two-week tour across 11 locations in Costa Rica. Throughout the tour, Israel led a dozen educational classes and taught self-defense to over 100 women and girls.
“At the core, all this work is really about changing cultures,” Israel said. “It’s fantastic if I feel like I have boundary setting tools so I can stay safe, but what do we really want? We want a world where no one has to set so many boundaries, because we respect each other and because there is less violence, and that only happens when you get a critical mass of people standing up for themselves and standing up for one another.”
To sign up to watch “Mujeres Fuertes,” and join Israel’s self-defense workshop right after the screening, visit jcogs.org/event/toby-israel.html.
