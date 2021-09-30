Greensboro Free Library offers two films about the impact of screen technology on kids and families for free streaming at home in October, along with a virtual discussion led by local mental health counselors. The library, with WonderARTS and the Highland Center for the Arts, hosts the screening and discussion of “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” and “Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience.”
In “Screenagers,” physician and filmmaker Dr. Delaney Ruston turned the camera on her own family and others struggling with kids and screen time — messy struggles involving social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. The film exposes the risks of too much screen time, but also reveals multiple approaches for parents and educators to work with kids to help them achieve a healthy balance.
The second film examines the science behind teenagers’ emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and what can be done in our schools and homes to help teens build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety and depression.
Stream the films from home Oct. 1-15. Reserve free tickets for home viewing at greensboro.eventcombo.com. For questions or help registering, call library director Paula Davidson at 533-2531 or email greensborofree@gmail.com.
