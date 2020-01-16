Stowe commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m. at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe with a screening and discussion of the short HBO documentary “The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm.”
The program, in conjunction with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, provides an approachable way to educate about the Holocaust, suitable for ages 8 and up.
The documentary, directed by seven-time Emmy winner Amy Schatz, shines a light on the tender relationship between a 10-year-old and his 90-year-old great-grandfather, a Polish-born Jew and Auschwitz survivor. Following the 20-minute film will be a discussion and Q&A about Holocaust education with Rabbi David Fainsilber and Vermont Holocaust Memorial president Debora Steinerman.
The United Nations designated International Holocaust Remembrance Day — Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau — to remember the six million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of the Holocaust and to help prevent future genocides. On this annual day of commemoration, the United Nations urges every member state to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides. 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of that liberation.
This event is free, accessible and open to the public. JCOGS is located at 1189 Cape Cod Road in Stowe. Information: jcogs.org.