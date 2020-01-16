There’s no better way to beat the winter blues than at the popular Waterbury Winterfest, where community members and visitors come together to play, laugh, sing and dance.
This 10-day festival boasts a lineup of unique events at a variety of venues in and around the village of Waterbury from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2.
Winterfest features both indoor and outdoor venues with traditional events — snowshoeing, skating and cross-country skiing — and not-so-traditional ones such as broomball, ice jug curling, wassailing and even drone racing.
Inside events include a beer quiz or a Vermont-made comedy film at the Grange Hall Cultural Center. Kids can heat up outside at events like the youth snow soccer game, and the family skate at the opening ceremony with Elsa and Anna from “Frozen II.”
New this year is a biathlon, an outdoor concert, snow volleyball and fat-tire bike demos.
Whether you’re in the mood to play outdoors, listen to music, socialize with friends and family, or simply spectate, we’ve got you covered. During the festival you’ll have lots of opportunities to join the festivities and discover the best of Waterbury.
Most events are free or by donation; premiere events are ticketed. More information at waterburywinterfest.com.