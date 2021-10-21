Waterbury Public Library is sponsoring an outdoor Halloween concert for 2-to-6-year-olds and their families, Saturday, Oct. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 28 N. Main St.
Come in costume to enjoy Halloween songs and stories with, puppets, instruments, movement and dance, and so much Halloween fun with Miss Andrea of Musical Munchkins.
Bring your Halloween mask in case the event must move indoors. Register by calling the library at 244-7036.
