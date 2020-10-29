The Waterbury Center Community Church hosts its annual Santa Sale on Friday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Route 100 next to the Cold Hollow Cider Mill.
The sale kicks off the Christmas shopping and is filled with holiday items, collectible corner, a room full of Christmas decorations and heavenly bake sale.
The church ladies aid group will have great homemade items for gifts.
Satisfy a sweet tooth with pies, bread, candy and more. There will be no “Cookies in a Can,” but there will be many different homemade cookies by the bag.
