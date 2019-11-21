He stumped Penn & Teller. He amazed and entertained audiences from all over the world at his off-Broadway show. Now Vitaly Beckman brings his latest and most ambitious production to the stage with An Evening of Wonders at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, on Friday, Nov. 29, at 3 and 7 p.m.
An Evening of Wonders is an interactive theatrical experience that blends art and illusion to illustrate the story of his transformation from a boy with a dream to a man with a vision — the vision of a world where the rules of reality do not exist.
Born in Belarus, Vitaly Beckman, who goes by Vitaly, has been called one of the most innovative illusionists in the world.
In the show, paintings spring to life, photographs become mini-movies, and audience members see their faces vanish from their own driver’s licenses. Even time itself reverses as bare broken branches visibly repair and renew themselves with the green leaves of spring.
Featuring some of the most original illusions ever witnessed — many of which touch on tender topics such as love, loss and growing old — the show inspires a fresh perspective on life and a greater realization that ours is a world of beauty and wonder.
Tickets range from $25 to $55. sprucepeakarts.org.