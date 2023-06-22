Join Lamoille Housing Partnership to celebrate the opening of Village Center Apartments, 24 newly constructed affordable rental apartments at 24 Hutchins St. in Morrisville.
The ribbon cutting and community block party starts at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. There will be speakers, live music from Blackwolf, kids’ art activities and face painting by River Arts, building tours and more. The first 100 attendees will get a free creemee.
For more details, go to lamoillehousing.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.