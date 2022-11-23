Morristown is holding a 5K Turkey Trot Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, to benefit the Lamoille County Food Share.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at Peoples Academy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. on race day. Run, walk or just come out to cheer.
Cost is $15 per person and is free for those 12 and under.
Prizes for those who place first in their age group.
Register online at morristownvt.org.
