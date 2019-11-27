A Traditional Christmas in Stowe, an annual festival, will be held Dec. 6 to 8, with tree lightings, Santa and reindeer visits, wagon rides and other family-friendly activities
Here are daily highlights.
Friday, Dec. 6
3:30 p.m., Vermont author Sarah Dillard, interactive drawing session, Stowe Free Library, 90 Pond St.
4:30 p.m., children’s lantern parade and tree lighting. Stowe Elementary School, caroling on steps of Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main St. Cider and doughnuts follow at Gale Recreation Center.
5 to 7 p.m., Helen Day Art Center: Members’ Art Show and Festival of Trees and Lights.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., “Origins: Three Exhibits on Skiing and Riding in Vermont.” Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum, 1 S. Main St.
7 p.m., musical “Big Fish” at Stowe High School, Barrows Road.
Saturday, Dec. 7
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas Bazaar, Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gingerbread House Decorating, Cork Wine Bar & Market, 35 School St.
Santa Stroll through the village. Visit local participating businesses for complimentary treats and discounts. Holiday treats at Von Bargen’s Jewelry, 35 S. Main St.
11 a.m., candy-cane twisting and hot chocolate samples, Laughing Moon Chocolates, 78 S. Main St.
Noon to 3 p.m., hayrides; Rock Around the Christmas Tree with The Blue Diamonds and The Skeleton Keys, Village Green. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Stowe Mercantile. Holiday cookie decorating, Café on Main. “Welcome to Winter,” Stowe Parks & Recreation at Gale Recreation Center.
2 p.m., candy-cane twisting and hot chocolate samples, Laughing Moon Chocolates, 78 S. Main St.
7 p.m., Musical “Big Fish,” Stowe High School, Barrows Road.
Sunday, Dec. 8
11 a.m., candy-cane twisting and hot chocolate samples, Laughing Moon Chocolates, 78 S. Main St.
11:30 a.m., meet-and-greet with “Frozen 2” film characters, Stowe Cinema, 454 Mountain Road.
12:30 p.m., “Frozen 2,” Stowe Cinema, 454 Mountain Road.
2 p.m., musical “Big Fish,” Stowe High School, Barrows Road.
This event is hosted by Stowe Vibrancy and is presented by Stowe Mercantile. The tree lighting is sponsored by Ferro Custom & Estate Jewelers. A Traditional Christmas in Stowe is one of several signature events in Stowe this winter. Information: gostowe.com/traditional-christmas.