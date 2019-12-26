The Guinness World Record for the largest-ever s’more will be the goal at the Camp Meade Winter S’morestice Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Route 2 in Middlesex. Organizers expect to break the Guinness record of 267 pounds. Accompanying the record-breaking effort for the world’s largest s’more will be music, bonfires, food and liquid refreshments, an evergreen maze and a bouncy house for kids. All are invited. The Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to hose things down as needed. People can also learn about volunteering for the team that protects the community.