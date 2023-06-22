The Lake Elmore Association has released its annual summer calendar of events. Any money raised at these events will go toward the milfoil and invasive species removal fund.
- June 26-31: Weekly concert series, Elmore Store, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 4: Boat parade on the lake, 4 p.m.
- July 6, 13, 20 and 27: Bingo in the town hall, 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
- July 9: Fire department barbecue, Elmore Store, 11 a.m.
- July 15: Pancake breakfast, town hall, 8-10 a.m.
- July 22: Annual Lake Elmore Association meeting and barbecue, Elmore State Park, 4 p.m.
- July 25: Loon presentation by Eric Hanson, loon biologist, town hall, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 3 and 10: Bingo in the town hall, 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
- Aug. 12: Pancake breakfast, town hall, 8-10 a.m.
- Aug. 19: Pie social, town hall, 7 p.m.
- Aug. 19: Quilt raffle drawing, town hall, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 2: 5K gravel grind, fireworks. Downtown Elmore, various times.
All events will follow current health guidelines.
