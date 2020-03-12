Summer camp is far more than it used to be.

Most camps have a traditional lineup — swimming, handling a canoe, arts and crafts, archery and the like — but then go well beyond that to cater to specific interests or skills.

For example:

Sports — football, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, softball, sailing, tennis.

Theater — Learn to act, sing and dance, and put on a show. And comedy!

Dance — tap, ballet, jazz, hip-hop.

Music — orchestra, traditional music, instruction in particular instruments, and lots of performing.

Not to mention technology, filmmaking, fishing, hunting, environmental conservation, science … you name it.

Here’s a sampling of the wide variety of camping experiences available nearby this summer.

STOWE

Stowe Recreation Department

Stowe has a broad summer day-camp program June 22 to Aug. 14. Onsite activities include arts and crafts, group games, sports, science activities, nature activities, swimming, skating, water games, cooking, entrepreneurship, and more, plus before- and after-camp care.

Summer camp clubs include cheering and stunting, gymnastics, fishing, survival skills, golf, soccer, ice hockey, horseback riding and tennis.

Weeklong adventure camps are available, too.

Three one-week sessions are offered with Olympic gold medalist Amanda Pelkey, a member of the Olympic champion U.S. women’s hockey team. Sessions fun June 22-26 for ages 14-18, July 6-10 for ages 9-13 and July 10-12 for ages 5-8.

For detailed schedules and fees: stowerec.org.

Stowe Arena Camps

Kellian Hockey is offering camps at Stowe Arena this summer.

The schedule:

Girls ages 14 and up, elite skill development, June 29-July 3.

Girls 9-13, power skating and puck control, Aug. 3-7.

Boys 9-12, power skating and puck control, session 1 July 13-17, session 2 July 27-31.

Boys 13 and up, body checking and game awareness, July 20-24.

Coed summer camp, under age 8, skill development, Aug. 10-14.

Information and registration: kellianhockey.com.

North Country Lax Academy

Separate camps for girls and boys ages 9-15, held simultaneously in Stowe July 13-17, July 20-24 and July 27-31. Both day campers and overnight campers.

The camp, organized by Bitter Lacrosse, is designed to improve players both on and off the field. Highlights include topnotch lacrosse instruction, hiking, log-rolling and a pond waterslide, Vermont food, overnight accommodations, breakfast and dinner at the Town & Country Resort.

Information: bitterlacrosse.com.

Stowe Dance Academy and Mad River Dance Academy (Waitsfield)

• The Stowe lineup:

Babes on Broadway, ages 2.5-5, July 6-10, July 27-31 and Aug. 10-14.

Ballet-Jazz-Tap-Swim, ages 6-10, July 6-10 and July 20-24.

Hip Hop-Tumbling-Tap, ages 6-11, June 29-July 2, July 13-17.

Ballet Intensives, ages 11 and up: Ballet + Pointe, Stay in Shape June 22-26; Two-Week Intensive July 13-17 and July 20-24; Ballet-Pointe-Lyrical-Swim for Teens July 27-31; Variations Intensive Aug. 10-14.

• The Mad River lineup:

Babes on Broadway, ages 2.5-5, July 13-17.

Ballet-Jazz-Ice Cream, ages 6-10, July 13-17.

For age requirements, pricing and registration: stowedance.com.

Helen Day Art Center

Summer camps for ages 3-17 inspire young artists to explore, innovate and create. A sampling of what’s offered:

Outdoor art for ages 3-5, June 22-26. Young campers paint and build — fairy house design, woodworking, painting.

Fashion design for ages 11-17 June 22-26 and again June 29-July 3. Campers gain important skills on sewing machines to redesign old clothing into new outfits. The second session builds on the first.

Parade float building for ages 5-10 June 29 to July 1. Help design, paint, cut wood for a parade float for the Stowe Fourth of July Parade, and ride in the float during the parade. Boat theme.

Make believe with Molly for ages 3-5 July 6-10. Explore lots of aspects of theater — set design, movement, costume play, stage directions, storytelling and more.

Comics and cartooning for ages 9-13, July 6-10. Work with accomplished cartoonist Dorinne Dorfman.

Other sessions include outdoor mural making, printmaking, cooking around the world, illustration camp, exploring the outdoors and woodworking with the Stowe Land Trust, poetry and play, digital art, screenwriting, filmmaking, and much more.

Information: 802-253-8358 or helenday.com.

Spruce Peak Arts Camps

Spruce Peak Arts Camps offer in-depth theater experiences that new skills. On the schedule:

July 27-31: Fractured Fairy Tales — in Camelot. Campers will help create an original play/musical based on favorite fairy tales and set in Camelot!

Aug. 3-7: Fractured Egyptian Mythology — in the 1980s. Campers will help create an original play/musical based on Egyptian mythology and 1980s pop culture.

Both camps culminate in a performance for family and friends.

Information: sprucepeakarts.org; click “Education” to find summer camps.

Mud City Adventures

The Stowe area’s original adventure day camp is going into its 26th year. Activities include canoeing/kayaking, rope swinging, swimming hole hopping, rock climbing, trekking, river safari and tubing, adventure tool creation, fire building, mountain biking, arts and crafts, sailing, and learning about flora and fauna.

Monday-through-Friday day camps run June 17 through Aug. 30, with Thursday overnights for ages 6-14.

Also, multiday camping adventures, trips to surf and camp in Maine, plus wakeboarding, and canoeing the Connecticut River.

Information: 802-730-4113 or mudcityadventures.com.

Rugged Adventures Summer Camp

Educational outdoor adventure summer camp based in Stowe. Minimum age for kids ranges from 7 to 9. Day camp in July and August, weekly special camps, and unique overnight adventure trips in Vermont’s Green Mountains and beyond.

Ski-Racer Ready dry land training camp with Robby Kelley and Paula Moltzan July 6 to 10.

Plus Olympic Week day camp, Northeast Kingdom bike trip, canoe trip on Lake Champlain, Berkshire East trip, hike/bike/stand up paddleboarding, and backpack trip, among other activities.

Information: ruggedadventurescamp.com.

Stowe Summer Camp at Apple Tree Learning Center

Summer camp is offered for children ages 5-7 and 8-12 June 15 to Aug. 14.

The camping program offers families two options every week, and each week is unique.

Campers can head offsite for activities such as tennis, horseback riding, fishing, canoeing, mountain biking and more.

Or, they can stay onsite at the camp and enjoy a morning swim in the pool, afternoon activities, arts and crafts, fun field games and more.

New this summer: Dance Camp and Sailing Camp.

Information: appletreelc.com.

Stowe Tennis Club

The Stowe Tennis Club has hired Josh Hanna as its junior program tennis director, running summer programs for junior players of all levels and ages 4-18 to encourage lifelong enjoyment of the sport.

Hanna, a highly regarded player, has more than 10 years of professional tennis coaching experience, coached the Harwood and South Burlington high school tennis teams (winning a state title for South Burlington), and was tennis director at the Bridges in Waitsfield for seven years.

The tennis club runs youth programs June 22 to Aug. 14, starting at age 4 and running through high school.

Information: stowetennisclub.com or stowevttennisclub@gmail.com.

Stowe Mountain Resort

Details have not been posted yet for this summer, but the Mountain offers an extensive Children’s Summer Adventure Camp for ages 3-4, 5-7 and 8-12 that runs from June to August.

Activities include hiking and climbing on Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak, and in Smugglers Notch. Camp activities include golf, tennis, disc golf, field games, water play, a low ropes course, arts and crafts and many more. Passes are available for the summer season, for five visits, and by the day.

Information: 253-3686 or stowe.com; click “Explore the Resort” to find “Summer Adventures.”

STOWE/CAMBRIDGE

Vermont Voltage Soccer Camp

June 15-19 and Aug. 17-21, 9 a.m. to noon, boys and girls, ages 5-18, at Memorial Park in Stowe village.

July 6-10, 5 to 8 p.m., boys and girls ages 5-18, at Cambridge Elementary School.

Other camps are at Vermont Technical College, Jay Peak Resort, and other Vermont locations.

Coaches are top professional, international and college players who play for the Vermont Voltage men’s and women’s teams. Emphasis is on agility, fitness, ball skills and understanding game tactics, while having fun. Sportsmanship, team spirit and cooperation stressed.

Information: voltagesportsclub.com.

STOWE/MORRISVILLE/WATERBURY-DUXBURY

Capital Soccer

Soccer camps scheduled locally, either full or half days, for ages 6-15: June 22-26, Ice Center, Waterbury.

July 6-10: Camps operated simultaneously at Stowe Polo Fields and at Peoples Academy in Morrisville.

July 20-24: Crossett Brook Middle School, Duxbury.

• Specialty camps:

Aug. 3-7, Ice Center, Waterbury, high school prep camp.

Aug. 17-21, Ice Center, Waterbury, middle school prep camp.

Camps are also offered in Montpelier and East Montpelier, and specialty programs are offered for goaltenders and strikers.

Programs predicated on good will, sportsmanship, team play and fun. Experienced coaches offer high-level training, with plenty of individualized attention, organized for beginner, intermediate and advanced players. A typical day includes a skills circuit, a skills challenge, tactical training and competition.

Information: capitalsoccer.net.

Grange Hall Cultural Center

The Grange Hall Cultural Center offers creative camps for children ages 3 to 14. Its 2020 schedule is not yet posted.

Information grangehallcc.com.

MORRISVILLE

River Arts

River Arts at 74 Pleasant St. offers summer camps that run from June 26 to Aug. 14.

The schedule: Fantastic Float Camp June 29-July 3 from 9 to 3 for age 5 and up to design and build a float for the Morristown Fourth of July celebration; Art Ventures July 6-10 for ages 5 to 8; Eco-Art Camp July 6-10 for age 9 and up; Bike the Arts July 13-17 for age 9 and up, combining creativity with bike outings; Play in Clay Pottery Camp July 13-17 for ages 5-8; STEAM (science, technology, art and math) July 20-24 for age 9 and up, and July 27-31 for ages 5 to 8; Culinary Kids July 20-24 for ages 5-8, about creating fantastic food; Art in the Barn Horse Camp July 27-31 for ages 8-12, teaming up with Hope Grows Horse Farm in Hyde Park; Mural Camp Aug. 3-7 for age 9 and up; Making Music Aug. 10-14 for ages 5-8; and SK8 the Arts Aug. 10-14 for age 7 and up, a popular camp for skaters of all levels.

Information: riverartsvt.org, 802-888-1261.

Lamoille County Nature Center

Summer camps operated by the Lamoille County Conservation District; the nature center is on Cole Hill Road in Morrisville.

Forest Fairy Camp for ages 4-5, June 29-July 3, 8 to noon. Take to the woods to build fairy houses and gnome homes, among other things; explore trails, meadows, frog pond.

Sensory Superpowers July 6-10 for ages 5-8; learn about wildlife with major superpowers, such as the ability to smell with their tongue, see ultraviolet light or have extraordinary hearing.

Wild in the Wilderness July 13-17 for ages 8-12. Build survival shelters, play games in the woods, stir up earth paints and herb teas, keep nature journals, cook over a campfire, and camp out one night under the stars.

Information: lcnrcd.com.

North Country Animal League

NCAL’s camps help children learn to be voices for animals in the community. Camps are typically held at the animal shelter in Morrisville.

This summer’s camp programs haven’t been announced yet, but last year’s offerings included Humane Heroes camp for children interested in animal welfare and advocacy, and Be a Vet Camp for children interested in natural sciences and veterinary medicine.

Information: ncal.com; to be notified of summer camp details, email info@ncal.com.

Morristown Recreation

Activities every weekday from June 25 to Aug. 7 (closed July 3) at the Peoples Academy gymnasium, organized by Morristown Parks and Recreation. Daily activities include arts and crafts, nature adventures and other indoor and outdoor activities. After lunch, campers head for Lake Elmore for swimming and more outdoor activities. Weekly field trips to a wide variety of locations.

Information: morristownvt.org.

Lamoille Valley Dance Academy

The academy in Morrisville has not yet posted its summer camp schedule, but it typically offers ballet, lyrical and hip hop classes, workshops and four-day intensives through the summer.

Information: lamoillevalleydance.com.

Musical Theater Production Camp

Vermont Family Theatre offers three summer theater camp sessions in Morrisville — June 22-26 for ages 6-12, “Pirates Past Noon the Musical”; June 29 to July 3 for ages 8-14, “Oliver Twist the Musical”; and July 6-10 for ages 10-15, Disney’s “Little Mermaid Jr.” Vermont Family Theatre is in its 22nd year of providing performance arts experience to children in the Northeast Kingdom and nearby communities.

Information or registration: vermontfamilytheatre.weebly.com.

HYDE PARK

Water Wanderings

Weeklong summer camps July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7 on the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park for campers ages 9-14. Up to nine campers at a time. Unique opportunities for relationship-building and personal growth. Operated by Sonya Buglion-Gluck, graduate of Lamoille Union High School and the Rubenstein School at the University of Vermont.

Information: 802-730-9667 or waterwanderings.weebly.com.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Vermonter Summer Camp at Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Day camp Monday through Friday June 15 to Aug. 7. Rock climbing, bouldering, cool dips in reservoirs and waterholes, nature exploration, hiking, games, arts and crafts, sound and stage. Camp programs for ages 5-6, 7-10 and 11-15.

Specialty camps for ages 7-17: Survival camp, STEAM camp, Mountain Bike camp and High Adventure Camp.

Transportation: Camp shuttle runs daily trips to and from Stowe, Morrisville, Johnson, Jericho, Cambridge, Jeffersonville and other Vermont communities.

Information: smuggs.com/vtcamp.

JOHNSON

Northern Vermont University-Johnson

The college’s coaches host many clinics and camps during the year. Here’s a sampling of this summer’s offerings.

Northern Vermont Hoop Camp June 21-25, residential camp for boys in grades six through 12, and day camp for boys in grades four through 12.

Lady Badgers Basketball Camp Aug. 9-13, led by college coaches, college players, and AAU and high school coaches from New England. The camp focuses on improving every player’s skills and working those skills into a game.

Northern Vermont Girls Softball Camp July 12-16 for girls in grades four through 12.

Vermont Soccer School for boys and girls July 19-22.

Information on boys volleyball, cross-country, track and field, and triathlon will be posted soon.

Information: nvubadgers.com/camps-clinics.

Green Mountain Youth Symphony Camp

Green Mountain Youth Symphony will hold its creative arts and music residential program for young musicians Aug. 9-15 at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.

Acceptance is by audition. Intermediate and advanced students of all orchestral instruments are welcome to apply. The camp includes 36 to 40 hours of music instruction — chamber music, private lessons, orchestra rehearsals, rhythm studies, informal performances and a final concert.

Download an application at gmys-vt.org.

WATERBURY

Waterbury Recreation

The Waterbury Recreation summer day camp runs June 22 to Aug. 14. Campers in kindergarten through third grade are based at the recreation building at Anderson Field. Campers in grades four through seven are based at Wesley United Methodist Church.

In all, the younger division has 80 spots open and the other has 60 spots.

In addition to all kinds of local activities, field trips are planned.

The highly popular camp sells out fast.

Information: waterburyvt.myrec.com.

Camp Koda

Co-ed day camp for children from kindergarten to age 12, operated by the Greater Burlington YMCA. Full-day camp, with three-day or five-day options. New theme every week, with a focus on achievement, belonging and fun.

Eight one-week sessions, starting June 22.

Information: gbymca.org.

Green Mountain Performing Arts

GMPA is at 37 Commercial Drive in Waterbury. The center’s mission is to make dance and musical theater accessible and affordable for everyone. Scholarship assistance is available.

Among the camps this summer:

June 22-26, Disney Musical Theater Jazz & Tap Camp for ages 5-7, and GMPA’s Got Talent! An Explosion of Music Exploration for ages 7-12.

July 6-10, Frozen 2 Dance Camp for ages 3-4 and, separately, for ages 5-7.

July 13-17, “Enchanted Forest” Irish dance camp for ages 7-10, and hip-hop dance camp for ages 7-10.

July 20-24 , hip-hop dance camp for ages 7-10, and Rotten to the Core camp for ages 5-10.

Information: greenmountainperformingarts.org.

Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy

Camp information not yet available for this summer at the academy in Moretown, just east of Waterbury village. Camps generally offer a mix of gymnastic skills and activities, plus arts and crafts, swimming, obstacle course. Full-day week, half-day week, plus other options.

Information: 882-8324 or info@cvtga.com.

ELSEWHERE

Fly fishing camp

Vermont Trout Unlimited hosts year 10 of its fly fishing camp for ages 13 to 16 in at Jackson’s Lodge in Canaan. Learn the sport or improve basic skills among accomplished Vermont anglers. Louis Porter, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife commissioner, is an enthusiastic supporter of the program.

The five-day, four-night program covers casting, basic fly tying, knot craft, insect identification and imitation, fish identification and behavior, safe wading techniques, angling ethics and cold water conservation.

Information: bit.ly/vttroutcamp.

Conservation Camp

Green Mountain Conservation Camp, a program of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, runs weeklong programs for 12- to 14-year-olds interested in hands-on learning experiences about fish, wildlife, ecology, botany, forestry, hunter firearm safety, outdoor first aid, and much more.

Activities include hiking, canoeing, fishing, archery, .22 rifle and shotgun shooting and orienteering. Campers get to meet Vermont state game wardens, foresters, fisheries and wildlife biologists, and others who work in the outdoors.

The program’s goal is to cultivate a caring attitude among young people for Vermont’s fish and wildlife resources.

The one-week camp programs start June 21 and continue to Aug. 14 at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury.

There are also advanced sessions for campers who have already completed a basic session and are at least 16.

Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment.

Information: vtfishandwildlife.com.

Trad Camp

The Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture, based in Montpelier, offers a camp July 13-17 for kids ages 8-16 interested in traditional music — fiddle, guitar, ukulele, drums, songwriting, singing and the like.

Information: summit-school.org.

Summer theater camps at Barre Opera House

Camps offered this summer:

Musical theater camp June 29-July 3 for ages 9-17, work on musical theater skills, with a low-key, no-stress performance on the final camp day.

Moana Jr. production camp July 13-25 for sixth grade and up. The coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed heroine as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Performances July 24 and 25.

Improvisation week July 27-31 for age 10 and up. Training to help actors build confidence, courage and creativity.

Information: barreoperahouse.org.