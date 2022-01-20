Thursday, Jan. 20 is opening night, 5-7 p.m., and Alchemist Brewery hosts a public amateur ice class and competition.
On Friday, Jan. 21 pro ice carvers carve their masterpieces in front of local businesses — see lineup below for demo day.
Also on Friday, meet and greet professional ice carvers after ice carving demo day at Stowe Cider, and then enjoy live music and dancing at 9 p.m. at Stowe Cider and Matterhorn.
Saturday, Jan. 22 features the 21st Ice Carving Competition, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Alchemist Brewery from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The pro elimination speed carving competition starts at 3 p.m. Amateurs compete from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. An awards party follows at 8 p.m. at Rimrocks.
There is also stargazing with Lamoille County Star Gazers at Trapp Family Lodge, 802-253-8511. Alternate date is Sunday Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m. Ice carvers meltdown parties, again at 9 p.m. at Stowe Cider and The Matterhorn.
Sunday, Jan. 23 features a Snowvolleyball Tournament, 9:30 a.m. at Stowe Cider.
Ice Carving Demo Day
Friday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Main Street / Route 100
- Stowe Family Dentistry, 3 p.m., TJ Neary
- The Lower Bar, 3 p.m., Murray Long
- Stowe Elementary, 9 a.m., Robert LoForno
- Stowe Area, 11 a.m., Jesse Bouchard
- Ferro Jewelers, noon, Jeff Bleier
- Green Mountain Inn, 9 a.m., TJ Neary
- Von Bargens, noon, TJ Neary
- VT Ski Museum, noon, Robert LoForno
Mountain Road / Route 108
- Tangerine & Olive, 10 a.m., Evan Hughes
- Remarkable Things, noon, Evan Hughes
- Doc Ponds, 3 p.m., Jeff Bleier
- Field Guide, 8 a.m., Jesse Bouchard
- Baggy Knees,10 a.m., Paul Gurule
- Stowe Cider, 4:30 p.m., Mark Crouthame
- Stowe Sandwich Shop, 2 p.m., Evan Hughes
- Stoweflake Resort, 9 a.m., Jeff Bleier
- Piecasso, 3 p.m., Jesse Bouchard
Alchemist Brewery
- Trapp Family Lodge, 9 a.m., Mark Crouthamel
- Stowe Motel, Thursday/Friday, Evan Hughes
- Mountainside Resort, 10 a.m., Murray Long
- Salute Restaurant, 4:30 p.m., Paul Gurule
- Talta Lodge, Thursday/Friday, Paul Gurule
- Topnotch Resort, noon, Jesse Bouchard
- Northern Lights Lodge, 3 p.m., Robert LoForno
