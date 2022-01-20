Jeff Bleier, an ice carver and chef from upstate New York, puts the finishing touches on a cosmic carving in the 19th annual nationally sanctioned ice-carving event in Stowe, part of the 45th annual Stowe Winter Carnival. Carvers adorned the whole town with ethereal sculptures, and professionals and amateurs gathered at The Alchemist for the competition. Bleier’s “Celestial Prophecy” took the first prize for pros.